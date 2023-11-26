NFL

3 NFL Games With Most Playoff Impact For Week 12

Anthony R. Cardenas
We have already seen some serious movement when it comes to NFL playoff likelihood in Week 12. During the Thanksgiving Day games, the Packers increased their postseason chances from 20% to 37%, and the Seahawks dropped from 71% to 58%. On Friday, the Jets had their season effectively ended by dropping below 1%. But there are still a handful of games to be played this weekend that will have major implications on the playoff pushes in both conferences, and some teams could have their fates decided before we hit the month of December.

Three Week 12 NFL Games With Most Postseason Impact

Here are three games that will be played on the Sunday slate in the NFL that will have the most impact on the playoff push:

#1. New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Both teams have plenty riding on this divisional matchup between NFC South foes. Should the Saints be victorious, they will solidify their chances of running away with the division down the stretch, and will increase their playoff odds from 65% to 79%. But if the Falcons happen to win, they’ll pull to within a half-game of New Orleans for tops in the division, whose odds will drop to 44% with Atlanta’s rising to 41%.

The Saints will enter the game as 2-point favorites.

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

This game will also feature a second-place team looking to make a move for the division lead. The Jaguars will see their playoff chances take a medium-sized hit should they lose, down to 78% from 89%. It would have a greater effect on Houston, though, who would share the division lead with a 7-4 record. The Texans would see their playoff odds increase to 67% with a win, but would spiral all the way down to 32% if they come up short.

The Jaguars are currently listed as 2-point favorites.

#3. Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

The Broncos have been one of the league’s hottest teams in the month of November, the winners of four straight games. They have moved back into the playoff race after looking like one of the worst in the NFL over the first few weeks, but still currently sit with a 26% chance at the playoffs in a tough AFC. Should they overcome a tough Browns defense, though, Denver will move to 6-5 and will see their shot at the postseason increase to 40%. It will be 12% if they lose.

As for the Browns, they won’t lose much ground if they come up short. But if they win and the Ravens somehow lose to the Chargers, then Cleveland would take over first place in the AFC North for at least the next week. The Broncos are listed as 1.5-point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
