The 123rd US Open gets underway on Thursday morning, with the first group off at 9.45am EST. Ahead of golf’s third major of the season, read on to find out all you need to know about every tee time, who is in the field and some notable featured groups too. This includes the likes of Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to name but a few.

Best US Open Golf Free Bets & Betting Promos

BetOnline – Jaw-dropping $1000 of free bets on offer for the 123rd US Open BetNow – Kick-start the 2023 US Open betting with 150% welcome bonus Bovada – Impressive offer for crypto bettors in the USA Everygame – A sports fans dream with vast markets and top odds MyBookie – Excellent sportsbook for golf bettors

123rd US Open Tee Times

The 123rd US Open gets underway on Thursday, June 15. Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, takes centre stage as all of the best players in the world bid to win the third major championship of the year.

There are so many narratives the could play out across the 72 holes of golf this week as all eyes are on the US Open. Phil Mickelson could complete the career grand slam with a win this week. Rory McIlroy could win his first major since 2014 if he is victorious. Brooks Koepka could claim a sixth major champion and go back-to-back in majors this year. Who knows what will happen?

There are so many players in with a chance of being victorious come Sunday afternoon. One of these men is of course world number one, Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the bookmakers favorite heading to LACC this week, priced at around+750 with the best offshore betting sites.

Another of the favorites heading into this week is the reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm. The Spaniard is the second favorite with the best US sportsbooks to win his second US Open, and second major of 2023. There are so many players who will feel this could be their week.

Some of the featured groups that will have the most eyes on them will be the likes of Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka, who are teeing off on Thursday at 13:54pm EST. McIlroy is bidding to double his US Open tally after his maiden major triumph in this tournament back in 2011.

The two most highly anticipated groups are Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele (11:24am) alongside Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa (11:13am).

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick tees off at 12:32pm as he plays alongside Cameron Smith and amateur Sam Bennett. Tommy Fleetwood is grouped with Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry (10:40am). Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day (11:02am) are another of the stellar groups, as well as Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay (13:43pm).

In total, 156 players will be teeing it up on Thursday morning (EST) in a bid to get their US Open off the the best possible start. Here are the US Open tee times for each and every group on Thursday 15th June – Day 1 of the US Open.

Starting at Hole 1:

9:45 O Morlaes (Mex)*, D Germishuys (SA), J Solomon (US)

9:56 R Gerard (US), Katsuragawa (Jpn), M Brennan (US)*

10:07 H Buckley (US), A Svensson (Can), P Larrazabal (Spa)

10:18 C Young (US), D Wu (US), R Sloan (Can)

10:29 R Ishikawa (Jpn), K Streelman (US), M Pavon (Fra)

10:40 S Lowry (Ire), J Thomas (US), T Fleetwood (Eng)

10:51 Sungjae Im (Kor), KH Lee (Korea) JT Poston (US)

11:02 G Woodland (US), Scott (Aus), C Conners (Can)

11:13 C Morikawa (US), M Homa (US), S Scheffler (US)

11:24 D McCarthy (US), J Dahmen (US), A Hadwin (Can)

11:35 M McLean (NI)*, S Power (Ire), R Fox (NZ)

11:46 M Meissner (US), B Brown (Eng), G Charoenkul (Tha)

11:57 A Yang (HK)*, J Schutte (US), A Svoboda (US)

12:15 B Grant (US), V Norman (Swe), C Hoffman (US)

12:26 S Forsstrom (Swe), C Ortiz (Mex), M Moldovan (US)*

12:37 E Cole (US), T Lawrence (SA), A Schenk (US)

12:48 L List (US), W Nienaber (SA), A Del Rey (Spa)

12:59 A Meronk (Pol), H English (US), J Niemann (Chi)

13:10 A Noren (Swe), W Clark (US), A Eckroat (US)

13:21 K Kitayama (US), C Davis (Aus), R Henley (US)

13:32 C Smith (Aus), S Bennett (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13:43 B Horschel (US), C Kirk (US), B Harman (US)

13:54 B Koepka (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), R McIlroy (NI)

14:05 S Muniz (Col), N Taylor (Can), T Montgomery (US)

14:16 O Browne Jr (US), D Puig (Spa), K Vilips (US)*

14:27 C Pereira (US), I Simmons (US)* JJ Grey (Eng)

Starting at Hole 10:

9:45 B Henson (US), R Nagano (Jpn), H Lebioda (US)

9:56 M Kim (US), J Smith (Eng), W Ding (Chn)*

10:07 S Stallings (US), P Summerhays (US)*, L Herbert (AUs)

10:18 J Dantorp (Swe), P Rodgers (US), R Armour (US)

10:29 T Pieters (Bel), A Wise (US), G Sargent (US)*

10:40 B DeChambeau (US), F Molinari (Ita), T Hatton (Eng)

10:51 T Hoge (US), S Garcia (Spa), S Straka (Aut)

11:02 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US), J Day (Aus)

11:13 P Reed (US), M Kuchar (US), SW Kim (Kor)

11:24 X Schauffele (US), V Hovland (Nor), J Rahm (Spa)

11:35 M Kaymer (Ger), S Cink (US), M Thorbjornsen (US)*)

11:46 D Horsey (Eng), B Valdes (US), P Barjon (Fra)

11:57 J Gumberg (US), K Mueller (US), B Amat (Fra)*

12:15 R Fisher (Eng), N Echavarria (Col), P Haley II (US)

12:26 N Dunlap (US)*, N Hardy (US), S Stevens (US)

12:37 T Pendrith (Can), N Potgieter (SA), R Langasqu (Fra)

12:48 A Puttnam (US), V Perez (Fra), A Ancer (Mex)

12:59 P Mickelson (US), P Harrington (Ire), K Bradley (US)

13:10 M Pereira (Chi), E Grillo (Arg), Fernandez de Oliveira (Arg)*

13:21 T Kim (Kor), S Theegala (US), C Young (US)

13:32 S Burns (US), D Johnson (US), K Mitchell (US)

13:43 T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US)

13:54 D Thompson (US), MW Lee (Aus), J Suh (US)

14:05 T Moore (US), M Hughes (Can), B Carr (US)*

14:16 P Cover (US), D Nyfjall (Swe)*, F Capan III (US)

14:27 A Truslow (US), C Cavaliere (US)*), A Schaake (US)

All US Open tee times in EST

US Open 2023 – Tournament Info

⛳️ Event: US Open

US Open 📅 Date: Thursday June 15, 2023

Thursday June 15, 2023 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9.45am EST

Approx. 9.45am EST 🏆 2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick 📺 TV Channel: US: NBC Sports

US: NBC Sports 🏟 Venue: Los Angeles Country Club, California

Los Angeles Country Club, California 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750| Rahm +1000 | McIlroy +1200

US Open 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best offshore betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets ahead of this week’s action in Los Angeles. All prices are with BetOnline:

Scottie Scheffler @ +750

@ +750 Jon Rahm @ +1000

@ +1000 Brooks Koepka @ +1200

@ +1200 Rory McIlroy @ +1200

@ +1200 Viktor Hovland @ +1600

@ +1600 Patrick Cantlay @ +1800

@ +1800 Xander Schauffele @ +2200

@ +2200 Jordan Spieth @ +2500

@ +2500 Collin Morikawa @ +2500

@ +2500 Cameron Smith @ +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like