This week we head to Los Angeles Country Club, California for the 123rd US Open. Here at SportsLens, our resident golf experts Paul Kelly and Joe Lyons are offering up some of our very own betting picks and predictions. Read on to find out who is fancied for success this week at the 2023 US Open.

Our picks will be split into two sections with two selections each from Joe Lyons and Paul Kelly ahead of golf’s third major of the season.

123rd US Open Preview

This year marks the first time that Los Angeles Country Club will host a major championship – the first in the LA area in 28 years also and the area’s first US Open in 75 years.

12 months ago, it was Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick who triumphed at the 122nd US Open, beating the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one shot on a score of -6 par. If you think Fitzpatrick has what it takes to defend his US Open title, you can back him at odds of around +2800 with the best golf betting apps to win back-to-back US Open’s.

This is the third US Open in the state of California in just five years. John Rahm won the 2021 US Open in San Diego, with Gary Woodland triumphing at Pebble Beach back in 2019 at the 119th US Open.

LA Country Club is ranked as the 16th best golf course in America by Gold Digest. The course looks like it will propose an intimidating challenge for the world’s best golfers, with the conditions set to be firm and fast throughout the four days of major championship golf.

Thick Bermudagrass rough will feature in the US Open this week for the first time in 18 years. It looks to be thick and no-go territory, despite there being some concerns over it’s conditions and slow growth.

When searching for a winner this week in the Golden State, it could be worth looking at past form in the state and how players have performed when appearing in golf events. It could be worth reading into the form of past majors in California and how the world’s current best golfers have performed on the west coast.

Without further ado, here are our golf expert’s betting picks and selections ahead of the 123rd US Open this week.

123rd US Open Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Paul Kelly US Open Pick 1: Brooks Koepka To Win @ +1200 with BetOnline

Brooks Koepka comes to the 123rd US Open in fine form, having won the latest major last month – the PGA Championship.

Koepka comes to LACC in search of his sixth major championship and third US Open title. He is in strong form and is rightfully amongst the betting favorites with the best US sportsbooks ahead of the tournament, which begins on Thursday, June 15.

When it comes to majors, Koepka knows how to get the job done. Already this year he has a win at the PGA Championship, as well as a runner-up finish at The Masters. Not only that but the 33-year-old is playing injury free now, which is a frightening sight for the rest of the field.

Koepka has proved that when he’s at his best, he is virtually impossible to stop in the majors. When the five-time major champion finds the fairway off the tee and gets his putter rolling, he is always in contention. It’s not a ridiculous statement to say that Brooks is a modern day golfing great. The fact he seems to have a major mentality makes him extremely difficult to stop.

The rest of the field will fear seeing Koepka’s name at the top of the leaderboard. If this is the case, you can bet the Florida man will be in with a great chance come Sunday.

Paul Kelly US Open Pick 2: Max Homa To Win And Each-Way @ +2800 with BetOnline

Max Homa is enjoying his best year to date on the PGA Tour this season, having risen to number five in the Official World Golf Rankings. Homa has already won three times this year on the PGA Tour and has shown he can more than compete with the best players in the world.

Despite having a poor resumé so far in the majors, Homa is a different player now and has seemed to find his A-game on a more regular basis. The Arizona resident is yet to record a Top 10 finish at a major, but I think that could change this week at LA Country Club for the 123rd US Open.

Homa’s swing is picture perfect. His swing is aesthetically pleasing on the eye, as well as being extremely effective. He is a superb putter, as well as being incredibly consistent off the tee and from the fairways. His short game is elite, which will help him a lot around this treacherous course this week.

All Homa needs now to go with his stellar golf game is a major championship. Should the 32-year-old find his best form this week and put everything together, which he has done so often this season, Homa could be in with a great chance of his maiden major triumph come Sunday night.

Joe Lyons US Open Pick 1: Cameron Smith To Win And Each-Way @ +2500 with BetOnline

Despite failing to make the cut in each of his last two appearances at the US Open, my headline selection is Cameron Smith.

LIV have been well represented in the major tournaments so far this season and the relaxed schedule, compared to the hectic nature of the PGA Tour, has worked in the favour of many.

The Australian is coming off the back of four consecutive top ten finishes on the LIV tour and tied-ninth at the PGA Championship.

Smith will be keen to add a second major title to his name after success at The Open in 2022. He certainly has it in his locker and at a price of +2500 with the best offshore betting sites this week it’s too hard to turn down.

Joe Lyons US Open Pick 2: Collin Morikawa To Win And Each-Way @ +2500 with BetOnline

California native Collin Morikawa tasted success at Los Angeles Country Club in 2017, winning the Walker Cup alongside Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa.

With tied-fourth and tied-fifth finishes in the last two US Opens, Morikawa is knocking on the door of a third major – one that would leave him with just The Masters to complete a grand slam.

The only potential hiccup in this selection is his health, as the 26-year-old withdrew from the Memorial Tournament some weeks ago with back spasms after putting himself in contention to win on Sunday.

At a course that holds a premium for approach play and ball-striking, Morikawa is ranked first on the PGA Tour inside 100-125 yards and should feel comfortable here.

The American also ranks second on the tour in SG: APP and is my second selection at +2500 with the best high limit betting sites.

US Open 2023 Odds

US Open 2023 Odds

Scottie Scheffler @ +750

@ +750 Jon Rahm @ +1100

@ +1100 Brooks Koepka @ +1200

@ +1200 Rory McIlroy @ +1200

@ +1200 Viktor Hovland @ +1600

@ +1600 Patrick Cantlay @ +1800

@ +1800 Xander Schauffele @ +2200

@ +2200 Jordan Spieth @ +2500

@ +2500 Collin Morikawa @ +2500

@ +2500 Cameron Smith @ +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

