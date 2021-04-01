Newcastle one of several clubs tracking Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo

Newcastle United are one of several clubs tracking the progress of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and assisting five.





Semenyo has also scored a further three goals and assisted two across the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, those performances piqued the interest of several teams across the Premier League and Championship.

Their report claims that Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Watford have been tracking the player this season.

However, Crystal Palace are supposedly leading the race to sign Semenyo. Sporting director Dougie Freedman is a ‘huge fan’ of the Englishman, with the club seeing him as the ‘perfect fit’ in their squad.

Should Newcastle make their move for the player, there will undoubtedly be heavy competition for his signature.

SL View – Would Semenyo be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Semenyo has shown plenty of promise in his career so far, attracting attention from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the process.

Bristol City loan manager Brian Tinnion admitted in 2018 that United had scouted Semenyo and were impressed.

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign the player the following year but could not get a deal over the line.

That alone should get Newcastle fans excited about the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.

Semenyo is a versatile player who can play in all three positions across the attack, giving Newcastle strength in depth both on the wings and up front.

With Andy Carroll and Joelinton failing to impress this season, he could be seen as an ideal back-up option to Callum Wilson.

