Newcastle must sign Delph to replace Hayden

Newcastle could lose up to five midfielders this summer, with Mohamed Diame already being released, Isaac Hayden wanting to move closer to his family in South Wales, Jack Colback being surplus to requirements, Sean Longstaff being linked with a move to Manchester United and Jonjo Shelvey having an uncertain future.
The Magpies need at least one replacement brought and may consider a return for Fabian Delph. Newcastle tried to sign the £80k-per-week Manchester City midfielder in 2017 but the deal fell through. They stand a good chance of procuring his signature this summer, however, as the 29-year-old is available for £15m.
Delph would be a like-for-like replacement for Hayden as he’s able to break up the play, can drive with the ball from deep, is composed in possession and has high levels of industry. In the Premier League last season, the England international averaged 63 passes-per-game with 91% accuracy, boasted an 89% dribble success rate and averaged a tackle (23) or interception (11) every 21 minutes.
The 24-year-old has an identical asking price to Delph’s too, so Newcastle will only have to pay higher wages to bring the Manchester City midfielder to St James Park this summer. It would be a good piece of business.
Stats from Transfermarkt.