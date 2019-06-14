Newcastle fans react as Manchester United reportedly close on £25 million Sean Longstaff move

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United are keen to make Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff their second signing this summer after sealing a move for former Swansea City winger Daniel James.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rate the 21-year-old highly and is willing to part with £25 million in order to secure his signature.
The English midfielder impressed the Norwegian despite making just nine league appearances last term, and despite the uncertainty surrounding the futures of manager Rafa Benitez and owner Mike Ashley at Saint James Park, the Red Devils are confident they can get a deal over the line.
Longstaff started last season with Newcastle’s under-23, but he soon established himself as a first-team regular until a knee ligament in March ruled him out of the campaign.
United want to recruit young and homegrown players capable of becoming stars at Old Trafford, and while the talented Magpies’ Academy graduate fits the bill, a lot of the Geordies don’t want him to see him leave.
Here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
Don’t be another Carrick, be a Shearer!! ⚫️⚪️
— Kevlaa (@kevlaa83) June 14, 2019
Seeing a few outlets saying that Man U still want Sean Longstaff can@I be clear that better not be happening the lad loves it here and saidnit himself he’s happy at the club & that’s good enough for me .. take not me Ashley #NUFC
— john_NUFC42 (@john_nufc42) June 14, 2019
Sean Longstaff should think carefully about this move. #NUFC about to be taken over and Solskjaer might not last until October at #ManUtd. Stay at Newcastle and play. Look at Jack Roswell, Zaha etc. https://t.co/IDFv7RbCbB
— Mr Thompson (@mrthompson81) June 14, 2019
#longstaff is a Geordie and has huge potential, we can build a team around him if the #TAKEOVER goes through. @alanshearer , can you have a word? #NUFC #newcastletakeover #newcastleunited #ToonArmy #seanlongstaff
— SHOPINFINITYLTD (@shopinfinityltd) June 14, 2019
We simply have to keep Sean Longstaff. #NUFC
— Dan (@Dan9_6) June 14, 2019
How can I say this… WE ARE NOT SELLING SEAN LONGSTAFF! Especially for £25 million #nufc #mufc
— Jordan Morris (@JordNufcmorris) June 14, 2019
Ashley will take that
— adam thompson (@histonadam85) June 14, 2019
Let the lad leave so he can have a decent career at a club that;
(a) has ambitions to challenge for trophies; and
(b) actually thinks about their players and supporters.
No need to hold him back
— Lefteris (@LefterisToon) June 14, 2019
While Longstaff would love to remain at Newcastle, United are without a doubt a bigger club, and should he get the guarantee of regular football (with Paul Pogba almost certain to leave) and a mouthwatering contract, turning them down could be very impossible.