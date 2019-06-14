Blog Teams Newcastle United Newcastle fans react as Manchester United reportedly close on £25 million Sean Longstaff move

Newcastle fans react as Manchester United reportedly close on £25 million Sean Longstaff move

14 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United are keen to make Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff their second signing this summer after sealing a move for former Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rate the 21-year-old highly and is willing to part with £25 million in order to secure his signature.

The English midfielder impressed the Norwegian despite making just nine league appearances last term, and despite the uncertainty surrounding the futures of manager Rafa Benitez and owner Mike Ashley at Saint James Park, the Red Devils are confident they can get a deal over the line.

Longstaff started last season with Newcastle’s under-23, but he soon established himself as a first-team regular until a knee ligament in March ruled him out of the campaign.

United want to recruit young and homegrown players capable of becoming stars at Old Trafford, and while the talented Magpies’ Academy graduate fits the bill, a lot of the Geordies don’t want him to see him leave.

Here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:

While Longstaff would love to remain at Newcastle, United are without a doubt a bigger club, and should he get the guarantee of regular football (with Paul Pogba almost certain to leave) and a mouthwatering contract, turning them down could be very impossible.

Celtic fans react to club's announcement that a move for David Turnbull has fallen through
Royal Ascot: An iconic sporting institution

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com