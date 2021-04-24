Manchester United and Manchester City tracking Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka

Manchester United and Manchester City are thought to be interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The England under-18 midfielder is rated as one of the most talented players at the West Midlands club and the 17-year-old is thought to be a target for RB Leipzig, Monaco and PSV Eindhoven as well.

According to Guardian, the youngster is pushing for his first-team breakthrough and Dean Smith could hand him his first-team opportunity before the end of the season.

SL View: A move to Manchester United or Manchester City would not be ideal at this stage

Recently club chief Christian Purslow described the young midfielder as probably the best 16-year-old player in England and it is evident that he is highly rated at his club.

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club are willing to cash in on him anytime soon. Villa are under no pressure to sell their prized prospect and the likes of United and City will have to pay well over the odds to convince them.

Furthermore, a move to United or City might not be the best option for Chukwuemeka right now. The 17-year-old needs to join a club where he can play regularly in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Manchester United or Manchester City.

The midfielder recently signed a three-year contract with the Premier League club and it seems he is keen on continuing at Villa for the foreseeable future.