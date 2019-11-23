Manchester City vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City host Chelsea on Saturday aiming to return to winning ways as they pursue a third successive Premier League title.
City were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in their most recent outing and will be eager to bounce back against the Blues this weekend.
Pep Guardiola’s side were undone by some questionable decisions by the officials at Anfield and will be hoping for better luck against Chelsea.
City’s hopes of success this weekend have been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Ederson who returned to training this week after recovering from a muscle injury.
However, Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain on the sidelines while Bernardo Silva serves a one-match for his dodgy tweet about Benjamin Mendy.
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is available to face City after recovering from a hip injury that kept him out of international duty with the United States.
Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both doubtful for the game, but Jorginho is available again after serving a one-match suspension against Crystal Palace
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic.