Liverpool without Naby Keita for Manchester United game

Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a number of injury blows for the Reds.

During his pre-match presser, the Liverpool manager confirmed that midfielder Naby Keita won’t be involved against Manchester United with an injury and Joel Matip is close to returning but he hasn’t had sufficient training so far.





It seems that the defender could miss out once again and Liverpool might have to field a makeshift back four against Manchester United.

Klopp says Naby Keita will not be involved v United.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 15, 2021

Jurgen Klopp says Joel Matip is “close” to returning. “Does it make sense to throw him in with one or two sessions he hasn’t done yet? I don’t know, we have to decide, look at him, how he trains. We have different solutions. We just have to see.”#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 15, 2021

Liverpool are already without Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for this game.

The Reds are heading into this game three points behind the visitors and they will be hoping to close the gap with a win here.

However, their recent form has been questionable and Manchester United will certainly fancy their chances of picking up a win here.

The Reds have a formidable home record but they will need to improve on their recent performances in order to beat United this Sunday.

Liverpool have lacked creativity at the centre of the park in their recent games and the absence of Naby Keita will be a blow for them.

The Reds paid big money for the 25-year-old Guinea midfielder but his time at Anfield has been plagued with injuries.

Some of the Liverpool fans are frustrated with his injury record and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.

Time to sell him and move on, never ever available when needed and spent more time injured than on pitch for us! — Shamrock Red (@Shamrock_Gael) January 15, 2021

Love Naby but there’s something wrong here and I don’t believe that it’s all injury based — Brian (@OneScouse) January 15, 2021

Can’t wait till we ship matip and keita. Don’t care how good you are, need to get rid of injury prone liabilities. Hope we replace them properly. — RamboA12 (@RizAhmed98) January 15, 2021

Just sell him in the summer — Felix Solomon (@Feliso7) January 15, 2021