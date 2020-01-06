Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool fans react to potential Gini Wijnaldum exit rumours

6 January, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from The Athletic, Gini Wijnaldum could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Dutch midfielder has 18 months left on his current deal, and he is yet to be given a long and lucrative contract at the club.

Wijnaldum joined the Reds from Newcastle in 2016 for a fee in the region of £25 million. He has been a key player for the club, and Liverpool feel that they’ve got value for money.

The Reds are yet to make any decision on him. They are open to the idea of offering a new deal which could see him extend his stay at Merseyside.

Liverpool are also weighing up the possibility of letting him go if there’s a suitable offer on the table. The report claims that there has been particular interest in him from teams in Italy and Spain.

In any case, Liverpool would demand a high transfer fee for him if any potential club wants to sign him.

Wijnaldum is a cult-hero at Anfield, and many Liverpool fans believe that he won’t be sold. Here are some of the selected tweets:

