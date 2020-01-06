Liverpool fans react to potential Gini Wijnaldum exit rumours

According to reports from The Athletic, Gini Wijnaldum could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
The Dutch midfielder has 18 months left on his current deal, and he is yet to be given a long and lucrative contract at the club.
Wijnaldum joined the Reds from Newcastle in 2016 for a fee in the region of £25 million. He has been a key player for the club, and Liverpool feel that they’ve got value for money.
The Reds are yet to make any decision on him. They are open to the idea of offering a new deal which could see him extend his stay at Merseyside.
Liverpool are also weighing up the possibility of letting him go if there’s a suitable offer on the table. The report claims that there has been particular interest in him from teams in Italy and Spain.
In any case, Liverpool would demand a high transfer fee for him if any potential club wants to sign him.
Wijnaldum is a cult-hero at Anfield, and many Liverpool fans believe that he won’t be sold. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Hard to believe and hope it’s not true.
— Geoff Rossington (@geoffrossington) January 6, 2020
Age. Henry sell players always when they rrach his 30’s… and we will need to let him go for others like grujic, curtis jones, chambo, keita to take this place
— betitov 🏴 (@betitov1980) January 6, 2020
I love Gini and would rather he didn’t leave but if he did leave it would open up a space for Keita/Ox and that would mean more involvement for a younger player e.g. Curtis Jones.
— Toby McBride (@TobyMcBride7) January 6, 2020
No way in the world I want to see Gini go. One of our best and most consistent players. Always feels safe when Gini is in the mid. Together with Hendo and Fab he’s part of our best 11, no debate.
— Michael Amloh (@amloh_mick) January 6, 2020
One of the benefits of being the best team about atm, is we dont have to rush our contracts. If we want Gini to stay, which we will. He will stay.
— Liverpool FC Irish Supporters (@fc_irish) January 6, 2020
No way will Liverpool let Gini left, he is at his peak playing brilliant for club and country!!!
— Wayne (@Rodgers75Wayne) January 6, 2020
He’s 29 years old if someone offers 40m I would think about it. I trust Klopp to be able to spot the next Gini.
— Mark Mason (@MMason00) January 6, 2020
There is no way Klopp is willing to let him leave in the summer unless Gini wants to go which he doesn’t. Gini loves the club and Klopp loves Gini. I’d be extremely surprised and disappointed if he left in the summer
— Ville Ilonen (@VilleIlonen) January 6, 2020