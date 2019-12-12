Leeds United fans react to West Brom result vs Wigan

West Bromwich Albion missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic away from home on Wednesday night.
Slaven Bilic rested Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira and Hal Robson-Kanu for this game.
The Latics dominated the first half and constantly threatened through Josh Windass and Jamal Lowe. In the second half, they took a deserved lead through an own goal from Sam Johnstone.
The 26-year-old tipped a 35-yard Sam Morsy strike onto the post but the ball rebounded back off the Baggies keeper and into the net. The Baggies restored parity through Charlie Austin who scored from a free-kick on the six-yard line.
West Brom are now second in the league table behind Leeds United. Both the teams are on 46 points, with Leeds being marginally ahead with a +1 goal difference.
Leeds won 2-0 against Hull City in their last match on Tuesday.
Many Leeds fans responded to West Brom’s result on social networking site Twitter as they celebrated being top of the league.
