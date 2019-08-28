Leeds United fans react to Jack Clarke display vs Stoke City

Stoke City moved to the third round of the Carabao Cup after defeating Leeds United in the penalty shootout on Tuesday night at Elland Road.
Jack Harrison missed the decisive penalty for Leeds as Stoke won the shootout 5-4, and progressed to the next round. The victory surely will have eased the pressure mounting on manager Nathan Jones.
Leeds exerted early pressure but found themselves going into the break two down thanks to goals from Danny Batth and Sam Voakes.
The home side responded sharply after the break, with on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa scoring to level the tie.
One player who really disappointed during the game was Jack Clarke.
The 18-year-old was anonymous and was replaced at the break. Although he did link-up well before setting up Eddie Nketiah for the best chance of the first half, he was nowhere near the form he showed last season for the Whites.
Some Leeds fans have vented their frustration on Clarke after his latest display. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Hope Jack Clarke never plays for us again. Piss poor effort the entire half, not arsed in slightest. #lufc
Jack Clarke looks lethargic and really cba, Forshaw looks class so far this season as does Harrison and White. We will only get better #LUFC
Jack Clarke needs sending back to Spurs waste of a loan. Nowhere near good enough to be in that Leeds team. Got his move on the back of 2/3 good games and thinks he’s big time. Doesn’t look Interested, like he genuinely thinks this is beneath him #lufc
Decent second half performance,excited at the performance of Leif Davis who was outstanding……jack clarke is absolutely shocking he looked half arsed from the get go pic.twitter.com/mpBhBziNur
Oh and by the way. We really did have Spurs trousers well and truly round their ankles. 10m for Jack Clarke is incredible business. He is rubbish😂😂😂 #lufc
Agreed I don’t think the system suited them at all. Probably unfair to judge. Jack Clarke really didn’t look like he want to be involved at all.
Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but they managed to keep him on loan for the rest of the season.
Clarke has hugely struggled this season to make an impact and lost a very good opportunity yesterday to impress Marcelo Bielsa.