Leeds United fans react as Brighton & Hove Albion land Joel Veltman

Brighton & Hove Albion have landed Dutch defender Joel Veltman from Eredivisie giants Ajax, and some Leeds United fans think it could be good news for their own club.

The Elland Road outfit want to sign Ben White permanently after his successful loan spell during the 2019-20 campaign, but the Seagulls want their man back, with manager Graham Potter claiming he is in his plans for the next Premier League campaign.





Brighton’s newest addition is primarily a right-back, but he is also capable of playing as a centre-back, and Leeds fans reckon he could be a replacement for White at Falmer Stadium.

Here is how some of them reacted on Twitter to the club’s official announcement:

You could sell one… — StrachanPen (@crajik) July 29, 2020

Good to get a Ben White replacement in early lads. Impressive. 👏👏👏 — Premier League GD 🏆 (@gdlufc) July 29, 2020

Ben white 👀 or Ben dunk leaving 😬🤫 — Unbearables *19*😍❤️ (@_Hell_Warrior) July 29, 2020

ANNOUNCE WHITE TO LEEDS — (C)aleb 🇮🇨⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@caleb23lufc) July 29, 2020

Good Ben White replacement 👍🏻 — ً (@tomIufc) July 29, 2020

Looks like @ben6white coming back to Leeds then 😉 MOT — TheMightyLeeds (@TheMightyWhite1) July 29, 2020

BEN WHITE REPLACEMENT — King Coops🏆 (@ManLikeMateusz) July 29, 2020

@ben6white it's time to put request in mate and come back to we're you belong @lufc 💙💛👌👍💪 — leeds United at my heart!!!!! (@Matthewlufcnews) July 29, 2020

so there's a chance — Toby💛💙 (@TobyWk12) July 29, 2020

The 22-year-old played all of Leeds’ 46 Championship games, featuring in every minute and helping the side keep 22 clean sheets as they sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

While Brighton and Leeds are both keen on having White in their squad next term, the versatile defensive player could end up joining another English top-flight club as he isn’t short of suitors among the bigwigs.

Brighton could decide to cash in if a juicy offer is tabled, and Leeds will have to outbid other rivals to have a chance of landing their man.