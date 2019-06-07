Leeds should sign Ward

Marcela Bielsa could be in the market for a right-back this summer with Leeds United lacking in depth. The Whites have Luke Ayling at their disposal while Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi have filled in when required, but the duo are makeshift options.
Lewie Coyle is a natural at right-back, but he’s on the periphery at Elland Road. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town and may not be at the level required for Championship football next season. As a result, Leeds could bring in a new face to strengthen at the back and Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward may fit the bill.
The £35k-per-week defender could be on the move this summer after struggling for playing time at Selhurst Park. Ward made 12 appearances last season, amassing a paltry 939 minutes of football due to stiff competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Martin Kelly.
The 29-year-old made seven appearances in the Premier League and spent the majority of the campaign as an unused substitute. Whether he’s be open to a move to Leeds remains to be seen, however, as he’d have to drop down a division.
Ward would be a regular in the starting eleven if he considered a side like Leeds, but time will tell what transpires this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.