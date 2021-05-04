Leeds keen on signing a defensive midfielder this summer

Leeds United are keen on signing a defensive midfielder at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, manager Marcelo Bielsa has identified the need for more depth in that position as a top priority this summer.





The report further states that club director Victor Orta is already drawing up a shortlist of potential targets.

Kalvin Phillips has been the first choice defensive midfielder for Leeds this season, and the England international has done exceedingly well for Bielsa’ side.

However, Leeds have struggled in his absence, and it is understandable why they want to add more depth to that position.

Defensive midfield is a key position in Bielsa’s system, and it will be interesting to see who comes in to add cover for Phillips.

Bielsa has had to field defenders like Robin Koch in defensive midfield during Phillips’ absence, and performances have suffered because of that.

Leeds need another specialist defensive midfielder who can break up the play and initiate counters from the deep. Phillips’ pressing ability has also been missed during his absence.

The Whites have put together an impressive core and will have to focus on adding more depth to their squad to climb further up the table next season.

Bielsa’s style of play is physically demanding, and Leeds need more options to rotate their first team and keep players fresh throughout the season.

Leeds are expected to finish in the top half of the Premier League this season. With a couple of intelligent additions, they could easily challenge for European qualification next year.

