Leeds United make enquiry for Rodrigo de Paul

Leeds United were heavily linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul last summer.

However, the Premier League side failed to agree on a fee with his club Udinese and the midfielder stayed in Italy.





It appears that the Whites are prepared to resurrect their interest in the 26-year-old playmaker and Football Insider claims that they have already made an enquiry regarding the Argentine.

De Paul was valued at around £37 million last summer and it will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are prepared to lower their asking price.

The midfielder has a contract until the summer of 2024 and Udinese are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

According to the report, Leeds are prepared to pay a club-record fee for the Argentine midfielder this summer. Apparently, Marcelo Bielsa rates the player highly.

SL View: De Paul would be the ideal fit for Bielsa’s style

Leeds could definitely use a creative midfielder like him in the middle of the park and de Paul could add a new dimension to their attack. He will add goals, creativity and control to the Leeds side.

The Whites have been outstanding this season but they have struggled to control games at times. Bielsa has players who can press the ball and initiate counters but someone like de Paul would allow them to control the tempo of the game when needed.

The 26-year-old has eight goals and nine assists to his name so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if the Elland Road outfit can agree on a fee for the Argentine in the coming weeks.

The Udinese midfielder is clearly a quality player who has the potential to make an immediate impact in the Premier League next season. Furthermore, the chance to work with a reputed manager like Bielsa next season could be tempting for the 26-year-old.

