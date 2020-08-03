Leeds fans react as Charlie Allen close joining the Whites

Leeds United are close to signing Charlie Allen from Linfield.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Graham Smyth, the 16-year-old young talent is expected to make a switch to Elland Road this week.


The Whites are looking to bolster their squad following their promotion to the Premier League.

A number of big-name transfer targets have been linked with moves to Elland Road, but Leeds are also planning for the future.

Leeds have been tracking the youngster for a while. They were set to sign the highly-rated forward earlier this year, but it seems they are now on the brink of confirming a deal.

Many Leeds fans, however, are worried about the club’s transfer policy. Marcelo Bielsa is yet to sign a new contract, and fans want the club to sort out his deal first.

Leeds have been linked with a host of exciting players, but many fans want the club to focus on bolstering the senior squad. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Allan looks like an exciting young talent. He has excelled at Linfield where he showed maturity beyond his years. Linfield boss David Healy has a lot of faith in him, and he has described him as a ‘very good’ footballer.

He is an exciting forward who has an eye for goal and can pick a pass. At such a tender age, he has great composure with the ball on his feet and nothing seems to faze him. He is likely to develop in Leeds’ academy and is a player for the future.