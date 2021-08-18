Lautaro Martinez expected to sign new contract with Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez is expected to sign a new contract with Inter Milan shortly, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He has claimed on Twitter that Martinez’s agent has held a meeting with Inter today and is close to agreeing a new deal with the club.

Tottenham Hotspur have made a big-money bid to sign the Argentine striker, but it was turned down.

According to football.london, Spurs are looking to sign a new striker with Martinez and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic at the top of their list.

The plan is to partner them with Harry Kane rather than replace him.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer and has been left frustrated with the treatment being meted out to him.

The Telegraph have claimed that Kane feels Spurs boss Daniel Levy has not kept the gentleman’s agreement, but he is unwilling to hand in a transfer request.

Spurs initially had a deal agreed for Martinez but Inter later pulled the plug after offloading Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

The cash-strapped Italian club didn’t feel the need also to sell Martinez.

He is now close to signing a new deal that will end Tottenham’s slim hopes of signing him.

Vlahovic remains another option, but Spurs are facing competition from Man City to secure his services.

