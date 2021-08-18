Manchester City expected to make another bid for Harry Kane

Manchester City are not giving up on their chase to sign Harry Kane, according to reports from The Telegraph.

City’s bid for Kane amounts to £125 million in total – not the £100m that has been previously reported elsewhere.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not looking to sell Kane this summer and is not even receiving phone calls about the potential transfer of the Spurs striker.

City are ready to make ‘one final push’ to sign Kane. It will be interesting to see if the offer is around £150m, which would be a British transfer record signing if accepted.

However, doubts remain about whether Levy will accept any offer at the moment as he might feel City have left it too late to complete such a high-profile transfer.

Talks have currently stalled between the two clubs, and there is no indication that Levy wants to reopen the negotiations.

Kane feels that Levy is not keeping the gentleman’s agreement they had made earlier.

He still has three years left on his current deal. Although he is keen to move elsewhere and win silverware, he won’t submit a transfer request to push through a move.

Kane values the importance of his relationship with the Spurs fans, and he will continue to do his best for the north London club if he fails to move on.

