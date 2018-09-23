Laurie Dalrymple heaps praise on Wolves fans after Manchester United draw

Wolves picked up an impressive point away from home against Manchester United yesterday.
The newly promoted side went behind on the 18th minute but they did well to fight back in the second half. Summer signing Joao Moutinho scored a stunning goal to secure the draw for the visitors.
Wolves could have won the game if not for De Gea’s crucial saves early on in the game.
The club’s managing director Laurie Dalrymple has taken to Twitter to appreciate the support of the fans at Old Trafford. His tweet alluded that it was like a home game for Wolves.
You’d have been forgiven for thinking we were at Molineux at times today. The support from the fans was unbelievable all game. Huge appreciation and credit must go to you. Safe travels home 👊 pic.twitter.com/yqJyh0ceqv
— Laurie Dalrymple (@LaurieDalrymple) September 22, 2018
The fans have certainly enjoyed their time in the Premier League so far and they will be delighted with the way their players have fared against the likes of City and United.
Wolves have spent a lot of money on their squad and they will be expecting a respectable finish this season. If they continue to play like they did against United, a top half finish should be possible.