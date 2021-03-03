Jurgen Klopp delivers positive Liverpool team news vs Chelsea

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Premier League clash on Thursday night.

Ahead of the match, Jurgen Klopp has delivered a positive fitness update that should excite the Reds fan base.





The Reds will be without skipper Jordan Henderson for this match. However, the likes of Fabinho and Diogo Jota could feature.

Klopp has also confirmed that Alisson, whose father passed away earlier this week, should return to action against the Blues.

Fabinho, who hasn’t played since the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City at Anfield, has looked good in training. With Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak doing well at the back, Fabinho could finally return in the defensive midfield role.

Klopp says Alisson has trained and should return to action v Chelsea.

Fabinho has had "five or six sessions in his legs and looks good".

Jota trained yesterday "a little bit" and "today I was told he feels better, so we'll see what steps he can make". #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 3, 2021

More on Fabinho, Klopp has suggested that the Brazilian can play both as a centre-back or as a midfielder.

The Brazilian is a world-class defensive midfielder and Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will try to find a way to bring him back to his natural position.

Klopp on whether Fabinho returns at CB or in midfield: "Both is possible. It's good. It gives us options. If you can find a way to bring Fab back into midfield in some games that would be useful." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 3, 2021

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are fighting for the top-four spot, and Klopp has suggested that his side will “give it a proper try”. Liverpool won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the previous Premier League meeting.

Klopp on top 4 fight: "A week ago we were out, now we are around again. The challenge and the job is clear – we have to win as many games as possible to make the top 4. Chelsea has the same targets. We will give it a proper try." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 3, 2021

The Reds are a point and a place behind Chelsea who are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, finally ended their four-game losing streak last week as they won 2-0 against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Klopp has also suggested that Gini Wijnaldum has been Liverpool’s most consistent player this season, and the Dutchman features in SL’s combined Liverpool and Chelsea XI.