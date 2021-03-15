Jermaine Jenas slams two Tottenham players after defeat vs Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder turned popular football pundit Jermaine Jenas was left unimpressed with two Spurs players during the derby defeat.

Spurs lost 2-1 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.





More than the result, it was the lacklustre performance from Jose Mourinho’s side that was highlighted by Jenas while speaking to BBC Sport.

He rightly pointed out that Tottenham’s negative tactics against decent oppositions send out a wrong signal.

Spurs lost Son Heung-Min through injury, while Erik Lamela – who scored a spectacular goal – was sent off during the game. Also, Jenas feels the decision to award the penalty for Arsenal’s winner was wrong, while Lamela was unlucky with the two yellow cards.

Jenas also pointed out that Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty down Tottenham’s right side were weak links, but the Welshman wasn’t there on the pitch to defend.

Doherty was heavily criticised by Jamie Redknapp and Graham Roberts for his poor performance against the Gunners, and Jenas was equally unimpressed.

Jenas told BBC Sport on Match of the Day: “Arsenal’s equaliser was a terrible goal to concede – the defending from Doherty was too weak, and Kieran Tierney went past him too easily. Then, from his cutback, Martin Odegaard was unmarked – it was all a little bit schoolboy.”

The popular pundit was also unhappy with the performance of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was nowhere to be seen during Sunday’s game.

The former Southampton midfielder has impressed this season, but he has been very poor in recent weeks.

He added: “I don’t know what’s happened to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg recently. He started the season absolutely on fire, but I think it has gone under the radar how poor he has been in the past few weeks.

“Hojbjerg was nowhere to be seen during Sunday’s game, but he was not the only one. There was just poor performance after poor performance all over the pitch. It was so disappointing.”

In other news, check how Tottenham fans reacted to Matt Doherty’s performance vs Arsenal.