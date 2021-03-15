Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Matt Doherty display vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the north London derby clash at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners came from behind to snatch the victory and inflict damage on Tottenham’s hopes of a place in the Premier League’s top four.


Many Spurs fans were unimpressed with the performance of Matt Doherty, and they expressed their reactions on Twitter.

Doherty failed to keep Kieran Tierney in check and made several individual errors during the game. Many Spurs fans were baffled by the decision to let Doherty stay on the pitch for the entire game.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

SL View 

It was a lacklustre performance from Spurs, and a huge blow to their top-four chances.

Erik Lamela gave Spurs the lead with one of the goals of the season, but they lost the numerical advantage after the Argentine was sent off in the 76th minute.

Doherty – who joined in the summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers – is yet to show his best form for his new club. The 29-year-old’s latest performance has been shambolic as Tottenham’s defence were left brutally exposed from his end.

After getting impressive results in recent matches, Jose Mourinho’s negative approach in big games has backfired here. Spurs created some very good chances towards the end but why they took such a long time to change their strategy remains a mystery.

