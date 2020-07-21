Jacob Steinberg: West Ham do not need to sell Declan Rice

It is an open secret that Chelsea are interested in signing a centre-back this summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.





However, Chelsea want to use Rice as a central defender. The Chelsea boss reportedly believes Rice has all the potential to be a class defender, and become an influential figure like John Terry at the London club.

According to reports from The Times, Chelsea are willing to offer Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi to West Ham as part of a swap deal for the England midfielder.

The Hammers do not want to sell Rice and are not interested in Barkley or Batshuayi. In fact, they are in a strong position not to sell Rice after securing their Premier League status for next season.

The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has given his thought on the transfer rumour. He has said that Rice is the most valuable player for the Hammers, and that he has a long-term deal with the London club.

On top of that, the Hammers do not need a player like Batshuayi who has entered the final year of his contract, worth £120,000 a week.

West Ham do need to sell to raise the budget this summer but there are other players way ahead of Rice in that queue #whufc #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) July 21, 2020

West Ham fans adore Rice and the confirmation from Steinberg will certainly excite the fan base.

It seems highly unlikely that the Hammers will sell Rice this summer to Chelsea. The Blues will have to submit a massive record-breaking bid for West Ham to consider.