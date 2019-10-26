Blog Competitions English Premier League Jack Grealish delivers message for the Villa fans on Twitter

26 October, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Jack Grealish has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa lost against Manchester City today.

Villa suffered a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, with all the goals coming in the second half for the home side.

The 24-year-old played till 86th minute before being replaced by Anwar El Ghazi. He picked up a calf injury during the game.

Dean Smith said after the game that the club skipper will be assessed in the coming days.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Grealish is now a major doubt ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Carabao Cup clash with Wolves.

Grealish has said on Twitter that he hopes that the injury isn’t too serious.

Villa fans will be hoping that Grealish recovers quickly from the injury. He is one of the key players for the club, and certainly his absence would come as a massive blow.

Grealish is enjoying a very good 2019-20 campaign, where he scored two goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this season.

Villa will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

