Aston Villa skipper walked through the tunnel on crutches after defeat vs Man City

According to the reputed journalist, Gregg Evans of the Athletic, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish walked through the Etihad tunnel on crutches.
The 24-year-old played 86 minutes before being replaced by Anwar El Ghazi. He picked up a calf injury during the game.
Dean Smith said after the game that it is too early to talk about the extent of his injury. The club skipper will be assessed in the coming days.
Grealish picked up a calf injury in the defeat to #mcfc . Dean Smith says it’s too early to say how serious it is. The no.10 will be assessed in the days ahead. Walked through the tunnel on crutches. #avfc
According to the Birmingham Mail, Grealish is now a major doubt ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Carabao Cup clash with Wolves.
“Yes, I wanted to get him off before that,” Smith revealed. “He was on a caution and it was the last 10 minutes. He’s just got a whack off the calf so it’s too early to see. We’ll see on Monday.”
Aston Villa suffered a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.
Grealish has been in impressive form for Villa so far in the Premier League, having scored two goals and provided three assists.
However, he failed to make a strong impact against Manchester City. He is a massive player for Villa and the fans will be hoping that his injury is not too serious.