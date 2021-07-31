Henrikh Mkhitaryan offers insight into his relationship with Jose Mourinho

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has offered an insight into his relationship with Jose Mourinho, who took over the managerial reins at Roma this summer.

The pair shared a turbulent history at Manchester United, which led to rumours about the forward’s potential summer exit.

But the player was quick to play down speculation about his altercation with Mourinho, insisting they have buried the hatchet.

“What happened in Manchester stays there,” Mkhitaryan told Corriere dello Sport.

“We spoke as mature people, we both want to go down the same path, we both want to win something with Roma, and that is the only thing that matters this year.”

Mkhitaryan moved to Old Trafford only two months after Mourinho’s appointment and helped United wrap up the Europa League crown in his first season.

He subsequently fell down the pecking order, with Mourinho sanctioning his departure as part of a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January 2018.

After failing to adapt to life at the Emirates Stadium, the Armenia international left the Premier League to join Roma in 2019.

Mkhitaryan’s decision to link up with the Giallorossi has been a career-changing moment as he reignited his career in Serie A.

During his two-year stint at the Stadio Olimpico, he has tallied 24 and 19 assists in 73 appearances in all competitions.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund forward enjoyed a blistering 2020/21 season under the stewardship of Paulo Fonseca, amassing 15 goals and 11 assists in 34 Serie A outings.

However, Roma decided to cut ties with Fonseca following a disappointing seventh-place finish and brought Mourinho to the club.

The Special One’s arrival cast a shadow on Mkhitaryan’s prospects in the Italian capital, considering their relationship at United.

However, it seems that Roma supporters have no reason to worry as their standout performer has no intention of leaving.

