Guillem Balague raves about Pablo Fornals

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has heaped praise on the Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals ahead of his move to West Ham.
The Hammers have an agreement for the 23-year-old and they will pay around £24m for his services.
The transfer should be confirmed soon and Balague believes that the Hammers have got themselves a gem.
The reputed journalist tweeted that Fornals has a winning mentality and he is a genius when it comes to passing the ball.
On Fornals (who might be confirmed as a new @WestHamUtd player soon, around £24m). Brilliant signing, 23yo. In the mould of a FCB midfielder, genius in the pass, drives the ball with quality. Big gaps in concentration without ball but can be added to his game. Winning mentality pic.twitter.com/BLLvuTWHrk
It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the English game.
West Ham have improved their creativity a lot under Pellegrini and they will need to bring in a quality striker now.
The likes of Lanzini, Anderson and Fornals could create loads of chances for West Ham next season.
West Ham will be hoping to challenge for the Europa League places next season and signings like these will push them in the right direction.
As for Fornals, he will be hoping to make his mark in England now. There is no doubt that he has the technical ability and intelligence to succeed in the Premier League.