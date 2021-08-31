Guilbert nearing exit on deadline day, Smith gives ‘green light’ to move

Frederic Guilbert could be on his way out of Aston Villa before the summer transfer window closes.

Football Insider says he’s closing in on a season-long loan to Racing Strasbourg – Dean Smith has given the ‘green light’ for Guilbert to make the switch.

The 26-year-old has been short of playing time under Smith and is behind Matty Cash in the pecking order, so he’ll have to leave to get regular first-team football.

Guilbert spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg and made 14 appearances, so he’d be returning to a familiar place.

Guilbert joined Villa on a four-year deal from SM Caen in January 2019 and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions.

The uncapped Frenchman sought a temporary move away when he was struggling for playing time, and it appears history is repeating itself.

Guilbert was left out of the matchday squad in Villa’s 3-2 defeat to Watford and 2-0 win over Newcastle United, but he was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The 26-year-old played 82 minutes in Villa’s Carabao Cup win over Barrow, but he won’t be content being used sparingly.

Summary

Cash is Villa’s first-choice right-back, while Ashley Young can deputise in case of injury, so Guilbert is the expendable one.

The out-of-favour defender wants out of Villa, and his club are willing to sanction his departure, so a return to France looks on the cards today.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Read: Jonjoe Kenny should leave Everton, Rafael Benitez treatment to blame.