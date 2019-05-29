Guilbert could join Villa first-team next season

Frederick Guilbert recently announced his return to Aston Villa after his loan at SM Caen came to an end – being pictured at the Championship playoff final – and the 24-year-old could now compete with Ahmed Elmohamady for a starting place at right-back next season.
Guilbert signed for Villa in January and was loaned back to his former club for the remainder of the campaign, but he’s ended his time at the Stade Michel d’Ornano on a sad note – Caen were relegated from Ligue 1.
The former French u21 international, who has made 106 appearances in all competitions for Caen, was one of the standout performers in 2018/19, so Villa supporters should still be excited at the prospect of Guilbert playing in the Premier League.
@fredguilbert24 number 4 du TOP 10 avec 72 interceptions 👌 pic.twitter.com/7DNARYrnfc
— Planète Malherbe❤💙 (@MalherbePlanete) May 9, 2019
Bravo à @fredguilbert24 qui après avoir tout donner cette saison avec @SMCaen accède à la @PLFrance_ avec @astonvillafr 👏👏👏👏👏👏
— Brahim Thiam (@thiam_brahim) May 27, 2019
He made 34 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing three goals, creating 24 chances, averaging 32 passes-per-game with 74% accuracy, making 29 successful dribbles (58%), winning 82 aerial duels (51%), whipping in 91 crosses with 15% accuracy, making 107 clearances, blocking 63 shots/passes/crosses and averaging a tackle (98) or interception (78) every 17 minutes.
As things stand, Dean Smith has Alan Hutton, James Bree, Guilbert and Elmohamady to choose from at right-back, but Hutton is out of contract this summer and Bree has been on the periphery at Villa Park for some time so Guilbert should at least be in the first-team next season.
His form at Caen may encourage Smith to give him the nod over Elmohamady too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.