Greg Taylor set to join Celtic in a few days

Celtic are set to sign Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock.
According to Herald Scotland, the 21-year-old will join the Scottish champions in the next few days and the deal will be worth around £3m.
Celtic need to bring in a quality left back before the window shuts and Taylor should prove to be a good addition.
The likes of Boli have failed to replace Tierney properly and Neil Lennon needs to bring in adequate reinforcements.
Taylor has done well in the Scottish League with Killie and he should be able to settle in easily and make an immediate impact for the Hoops.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line now.
Taylor was left out of the game against Aberdeen at the weekend and he is expected to finalise the move soon.
The transfer window closes in just over a week and Celtic should look to wrap up the deal quickly. They have the proceeds from Tierney’s sale and therefore the asking price shouldn’t be a problem for them.
Lennon should look to improve other areas of his squad as well. The midfield and the attack could use a few additions this summer.