Gary Lineker reacts as Chelsea makes Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has offered to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS (National Health Insurance) staff as they combat the outbreak of the coronavirus in London.
The Russian businessman will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation during the two-month period, and all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose.
The Chelsea owner hasn’t been watching games at Stamford Bridge as he is not able to enter into the country due to visa renewal issues, but that hasn’t stopped him from rendering help to the UK government.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has reacted to Abramovich’s gesture thus on Twitter:
Well played 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/JsitenQ5F2
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2020
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, but is already recovering and appears fully fit to return to action ahead of the April 4 resumption.
The Premier League is currently suspended, and the Blues’ playing and non-playing staff are currently in self-isolation after the forward tested positive.