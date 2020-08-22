Frank McAvennie and Chris Sutton react to Albian Ajeti’s winner for Celtic

Celtic picked up a 1-0 win over Dundee United earlier today and Albian Ajeti came off the bench to score the winner for the Scottish giants.

The striker joined from West Ham this summer and he will be delighted with the start he has made to his Celtic career.





Neil Lennon seemed delighted on the touchline with the Swiss attacker’s impact as well.

Ajeti was lacking in match fitness and Celtic decided to start with him on the bench. The Hoops struggled to create too many chances and they will be glad to have picked up the three points in the end.

Celtic were firm favourites heading into the game but they were not at their best today. The Hoops will have to perform better if they want to retain their title this season.

Rangers have started the season well and they are on top of the table right now. Steven Gerrard’s side will push the Hoops for the title and Celtic cannot afford to slip up.

Frank McAvennie and Chris Sutton shared their reactions to Ajeti’s winner on Twitter and here is what they had to say.

