Frank Lampard claims he never doubted Christian Pulisic’s ability

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was recently criticised by Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch for doubting Christian Pulisic’s ability.

Apparently, the two managers spoke about the American winger in the past and Lampard claims that Jesse Marsch has misunderstood his comments regarding Pulisic.





The Chelsea boss added that he has always rated Pulisic highly and he has never doubted his ability because of his nationality.

Lampard said to Sky Sports: “I did read the comments and I was surprised that he had managed to read my mind as well as he thought he did.

“He has recounted the conversation wrong and I have to put it correct. It was a game against Salzburg in pre-season and Christian scored two goals. Jesse came up to me and we spoke about Christian. He said he was a talented player and I agreed with him and we spoke about how exciting his development will be.

“That was the conversation. Jesse managed to put it across slightly differently. I played in America for 18 months and I would never underestimate the desire that American players have to learn and to improve. Christian has that desire and talent also so it was never in doubt for me.

“I understand the rigours of the Premier League. It’s clearly the toughest league in the world and it’s not just Christian who would have felt that, but some of the greatest players in history have.

“What Christian did was find his feet very quickly and have a breakthrough season with lots of goals and assists. His performances were massively impressive and he will get better and better. I never doubted that.

“I’m not jumping on Jesse but as a manager I never doubted Christian and it’s important for me to put that straight.”

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been outstanding for the Blues ever since his move to Stamford Bridge and he helped them win crucial points last season.

There is no doubt that he has the talent to develop into a world-class player for Chelsea and it will be interesting to see how he develops under Frank Lampard’s management this season.

Pulisic had time to settle into the Premier League last year and this might just be his breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see if he can help Chelsea challenge for the title and the domestic Cup competitions this year.