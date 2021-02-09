FA Cup 5th round fixtures 2020/21: Preview, TV info & Live stream

The fifth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage this week, with some eye-catching ties scheduled over the next three days.
There are two fixtures on Tuesday, with the game at Old Trafford between Manchester United and West Ham United the pick of the pair.
The visitors could be without Michail Antonio for the match, with manager David Moyes confirming that the striker is currently fatigued.
Burnley versus Bournemouth precedes the all-Premier League clash, with the Clarets fancied to progress to the last eight.
Manchester City will fancy their chances of reaching the last eight when they visit Swansea City on Wednesday.
Leicester City and Sheffield United also look good bets to make it through against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City respectively.
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is sweating on the fitness of James Rodriguez ahead of their home game against Tottenham Hotspur.
The playmaker was substituted due to a calf problem at Old Trafford over the weekend and may not be risked against Spurs.
The fifth round line-up is completed on Thursday as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Southampton while Barnsley host Chelsea.
FA Cup 5th round fixtures
Tuesday, February 9
Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth – BT Sport
Manchester United vs West Ham United – BBC
Wednesday, February 10
Swansea City vs Manchester City – BT Sport
Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion – BT Sport
Sheffield United vs Bristol City – BBC
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur – BT Sport
Thursday 11 February
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton – BT Sport
Barnsley vs Chelsea – BBC
Live Stream Information
