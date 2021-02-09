FA Cup 5th round fixtures 2020/21: Preview, TV info & Live stream

The fifth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage this week, with some eye-catching ties scheduled over the next three days.

There are two fixtures on Tuesday, with the game at Old Trafford between Manchester United and West Ham United the pick of the pair.





The visitors could be without Michail Antonio for the match, with manager David Moyes confirming that the striker is currently fatigued.

Burnley versus Bournemouth precedes the all-Premier League clash, with the Clarets fancied to progress to the last eight.

Manchester City will fancy their chances of reaching the last eight when they visit Swansea City on Wednesday.

Leicester City and Sheffield United also look good bets to make it through against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City respectively.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is sweating on the fitness of James Rodriguez ahead of their home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The playmaker was substituted due to a calf problem at Old Trafford over the weekend and may not be risked against Spurs.

The fifth round line-up is completed on Thursday as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Southampton while Barnsley host Chelsea.

FA Cup 5th round fixtures

Tuesday, February 9

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth – BT Sport

Manchester United vs West Ham United – BBC

Wednesday, February 10

Swansea City vs Manchester City – BT Sport

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion – BT Sport

Sheffield United vs Bristol City – BBC

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur – BT Sport

Thursday 11 February

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton – BT Sport

Barnsley vs Chelsea – BBC

Live Stream Information

All of this weekend’s FA Cup fixtures will be available to watch online. Please click here to view our dedicated live streaming page.