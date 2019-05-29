Everton Transfer Round Up: Latest on Reece James and Matthew Pennington

Everton defender Matthew Pennington has been loaned out by the Merseyside club over the past two seasons, and he could be heading out of Goodison Park permanently this summer.
The 24-year-old has done well in the Championships, and according to the Liverpool Echo, Derby County and Wigan Athletic are vying for his signature.
The centre-back is not in the first team plans of Everton manager Marco Silva, and the Toffees are keen to offload him in the summer.
Last season, he was out on loan at Ipswich Town, and he does not seem to have done well enough to convince Silva to give him a proper chance at Goodison Park.
Latest on Reece James
According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Everton are in the market to sign a right-back, and Chelsea’s Reece James has been scouted on a number of occasions in recent months.
James enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign with Wigan Athletic in the Championship and played a huge part in keeping Paul Cook’s side up.
However, the Toffees have remained tight-lipped over the extent of their interest.