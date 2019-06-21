Everton set to submit offer for Diego Llorente

Everton are interested in signing the La Liga defender Diego Llorente this summer.
According to Noticias De Gipuzkoa (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees are set to submit a bid for the defender.
The Premier League outfit are keen on signing a centre back this summer and Llorente could be a solid signing.
The 25-year-old has done well in La Liga and he could partner Michael Keane at the back next season.
At this moment, Keane is the only reliable centre back at the club. Mina has had his fair share of injury worries and Zouma has returned to Chelsea.
Llorente’s agents believe that an offer from Everton is set to arrive for the defender who has a €50m release clause.
However, Sociedad are willing to accept a fee of around €30m for him.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees submit an offer in the coming weeks. They certainly have the financial muscle to pay the asking price.
Everton will have to improve defensively if they want to fight for the European places and Llorente should be a priority signing for them this summer.
The Toffees have already signed Jonas Lossl this summer and they are set to confirm the capture of Andre Gomes soon.