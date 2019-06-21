Everton keen on Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen

Everton are interested in signing the Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen this summer.
According to Hull Daily Mail, the 22-year-old is a target for Marco Silva.
Everton certainly need a wide player this summer and Bowen could prove to be a decent addition.
The young winger scored 22 goals for Hull City this past season and Everton could use someone like him.
They are lacking in goals from the wide areas and Bowen could fix that issue. The likes of Walcott are out of form and Bernard isn’t a goalscorer.
The Toffees are too reliant on Richarlison for the goals and Bowen could share that goalscoring burden next season.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for Bowen in the coming weeks.
They have the financial means to pull this off. Also, the player could be easily tempted to play in the Premier League.
Everton is a massive step up from Hull City and convincing Bowen should not be too much of a problem for the Merseyside outfit.
Silva needs to improve his attack in order to challenge for the European places and the club should do everything in their power to back him if he really wants the Hull City winger.