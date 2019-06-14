Everton keen on Ajax ace David Neres

Everton are interested in signing the Brazilian attacking midfielder David Neres.
According to UOL, the Premier League side are keen on the Ajax ace and he is interested in a move to England as well.
The 22-year-old has had a fantastic season with Ajax and he is ready to make a step up to the Premier League now.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton make a move for him in the coming weeks.
Everton are in need of a quality right-sided midfielder and Neres would be ideal. He could form a lethal attacking trio with Bernard and Richarlison.
The Brazilian presence at the club will help him settle quickly as well.
Neres’ playing style should help him adapt to the English Premier League. He is direct and he will add flair and goals to the Everton attack.
The Brazilian had 12 goals and 15 assists for Ajax last season and he would be a massive upgrade on Theo Walcott if the deal goes through.
Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Richarlison, Bernard and Neres leading Everton front line would be sexual 😍
— James Goodwin (@james_guderz) June 13, 2019
UOL are supposed to be good for Brazilian football news 👌 I’d like him can never have enough South American ballers 😂
— Cocaine Martina (@FC_Sexy_Club) June 13, 2019
Neres and a big striker would be solid
— Sam (@evertalks) June 13, 2019
Ya baby
— Everton Munster Supporters Club (@everton_club) June 13, 2019
Loving that news 😁😁😁😁💙
— AlansBall08 (@AlansBall08) June 13, 2019
If this happens 😍
— Luke S-J (@Luke_Jamoe) June 13, 2019
Would be a great signing
— My left back is magic (@goodisonblue2) June 13, 2019