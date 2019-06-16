Everton and Leicester should consider Benrahma to fix winger problem

Everton and Leicester have a similar problem in their squad this summer – a lack of depth on the wing – and should consider a move for Said Benrahma to fix the issue. The £30m-rated Brentford man was a standout performer in the Championship last season and would certainly improve both squads ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
Everton aren’t short of wingers but short on quality. Theo Walcott has scored only twice in 2019, Ademola Lookman has only four goals in 48 appearances since joining from Charlton Athletic, Yannick Bolasie could be sold for a cut-price after struggling for form and playing time and Kevin Mirallas is an unwanted player too.
As for Leicester, Demarai Gray failed to make an assist in 2018/19 while Rachid Ghezzal scored just one Premier League goal in his debut season, which came in September, and fell out of favour as a result of his poor form – 17-game goal drought in the top-flight.
Everton and Leicester will face stiff competition for Benrahma’s signature, however, with Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham and Crystal Palace showing an interest. Given his form for Brentford in 2018/19, it’s not hard to see why. The 23-year-old scored (10) and created (14) 24 goals in 38 Championship games last season, making 89 chances and 91 successful dribbles (51%) for his troubles.
Benrahma averaged 25 passes-per-game with 78% accuracy, hit the target with 34% of his 109 shots, whipped in 226 crosses with 25% accuracy and averaged a tackle (34) or interception (13) every 52 minutes. His Brentford side finished seven places adrift of the playoffs, however, which could see the Algerian international consider a move away from Griffin Park.
Benrahma’s openly spoken about his desire to play in the Premier League, so he’s unlikely to say no if a top-flight club comes calling this summer.
