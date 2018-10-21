Divock Origi would be a gamble signing for Everton

Liverpool striker Divock Origi needs to leave the Anfield club in the January transfer window to kick-start his career.
The 23-year-old hit the headlines with promising displays at the 2014 World Cup that promoted Liverpool to sign him from Lille. He has scored 21 goals in 77 games for the Reds, and spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg before returning to Anfield over the summer.
Jurgen Klopp has plenty of attacking options at his disposal and he would be willing to offload Origi who is yet to feature in any competitive game for the Reds this season. The Liverpool boss seemingly isn’t convinced by the Belgian, and a January move looks inevitable.
Origi has Premier League experience, and he has shown flashes of brilliance at times for the Reds. He is still young and can develop into a fantastic player.
According to reports from talkSport, Everton are one of the several interested parties that are looking to sign the Belgian in January.
The likes of Oumar Niasse, Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have failed to provide assurance to Marco Silva that they can score 15-20 goals in a season. All these strikers have potential, no doubt, but they are far from being consistent.
And that is why signing Origi would be a huge gamble as well. Throughout his career, Origi has been a player who can score in patches, and then goes out missing for months.
His latest loan move at the Bundesliga club has turned out to be a disaster. Is he the type of player who can be trusted to score 20 goals in a season? Certainly not.