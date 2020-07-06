David Ornstein: Manchester United have expressed interest in Leon Bailey

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Premier League clubs are stepping up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

After impressing heavily in Bundesliga in the past couple of years, the 22-year-old is now favouring a move to England this summer.





The Jamaica international has scored 24 goals in 114 appearances for the German club since joining from Belgian side Genk in 2018.

Sky Sports claimed last week that Everton and Liverpool scouts would watch the DFB Cup final between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in order to keep an eye on Bailey.

Ornstein claims that both the Manchester clubs are showing interest in him, although he is not their first-choice target.

Bailey and his representatives will hold talks with Leverkusen this week about his situation. The German club are ready to sell him if the price is right. The topic of discussion will be to find an exit strategy for the player.

Leverkusen were initially demanding a fee in the region of €50 million for Bailey. But after the coronavirus pandemic, they are forced to lower their asking price. Although Bailey has three years left on his current deal, Leverkusen are expected to reduce their asking price to around €20-30 million.

Manchester United are looking to bolster their attacking department this summer, and the Red Devils have been linked with players like Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.