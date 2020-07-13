Chris Sutton reacts as Jermain Defoe insists Rangers can win the title and end Celtic’s dominance next term

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe insists that the Ibrox outfit can win the title and end Celtic’s dominance next term.

The Hoops are looking to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row next season, and the Light Blues will look to stop them again.





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will hope to get a few quality additions to his squad over the summer transfer window to boost his side’s chances of stopping Celtic next term.

Defoe believes there is some unbelievable talent in the Ibrox dressing room, though, and is confident of their chances next term having seen the determination since the pre-season preparations started.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton isn’t convinced, though, and he has replied to the Rangers star’s claim in eight words on Twitter:

Seen this movie before… talk on the pitch… https://t.co/L30KXFOn34 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 13, 2020

While the Gers indeed have a quality squad capable of giving Celtic the run for the money, the consistency is lacking, and that was the difference between both teams last time out.

Rangers fell apart following resumption from the winter break despite heading into the new year with a huge advantage, while the Hoops were unstoppable as they proved their title credentials before the campaign ended abruptly.

Failure to stop Celtic next term will be a huge blow for Gerrard and his side and it will be interesting to see how they go about accomplishing their mission.