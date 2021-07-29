Chelsea unveil 2021/22 Nike Away Kit

Chelsea unveiled their Nike away kit for the 2021/22 season earlier today.

The away shirt features a yellow colourway paired with black to give it a new and vibrant look.

Chelsea yellow is back! Introducing our 21/22 @nikefootball away kit, with pinstripe hoops nodding to the past, brought into the present by a striking black colourway! 🟡⚫#ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/CiAZZeBTYZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 29, 2021

Yellow kits have been a part of Chelsea’s history, and Nike have reintroduced them for the upcoming season.

The yellow colourway is a throwback to the past kits, but the pairing with black represents Chelsea’s new era full of youthful energy.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes that the young players at the club are raring to create special moments in the new kit, which reminds them of the ones their heroes wore throughout the club’s history.

Mount said: “When you look over the years, you always remember the yellow kits on our heroes that made an impact.

“As players, I feel we can do the same and create even more special moments in this new kit!”

The away shirt for the 21/22 season is completed with black shorts, yellow socks with a black stripe. Furthermore, a ‘Pride of London’ logo has been embedded inside the shirt.

Meanwhile, as a part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, the kits are made from recycled polyester that reduces carbon emissions by up to 30%.

Even the replica jerseys for the fans are made with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The 2021/22 Chelsea FC Away kit will be available to Nike Members from July 29 from nike.com and on full retail from August 5.

Here is how some Chelsea fans have reacted to the new kit.

Whenever Nike is stranded they just turn to yellow knowing that that color will make the kit look good irrespective of whatever disaster design they put on. We need Adidas back. — AS IF I CARE ⭐⭐ (@RLCfan) July 29, 2021

Stripes are terrible. The yellow not vibrant enough. Nike, sort this out. Hire some designers who know what they’re doing. — YouCanCallMeAl (@AD_76001) July 29, 2021

Even the Training kit of Trivago is waaay better than this. Disappointed. — Ibn Mahdi (@saddam_mahdi) July 29, 2021

Could have been better, but it's clean and looks good. Above my expectations for Nike but they're not exactly high — Cvetomir Georgiev🇧🇬 (@Cvetomir23) July 29, 2021

Nah please allow me to design the Jersey next season man. Please, I beg.

Atleast let me thrown in a suggestion — Nikhita Dass (@DassNikhita) July 29, 2021

Nike always make great jerseys except for CHELSEA. They make average ones for @ChelseaFC . Like seriously, what is that? — Ibn Mahdi (@saddam_mahdi) July 29, 2021

