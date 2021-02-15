Chelsea star identifies how Tuchel has fixed Lampard’s defensive mess

Antonio Rudiger has praised Thomas Tuchel’s impact on Chelsea’s defensive performances.

The Blues had struggled at the back during Frank Lampard’s time as manager, but things have improved significantly following his sacking.





Chelsea have conceded just one goal in five games since Tuchel was appointed, highlighting the impact he has had on the team’s fortunes.

“Because of the results, it’s been good (under Tuchel so far),” Rudiger told Sky Sports.

“I think the coach knows what he wants. He has a way of playing football and you can see from the games, the players have adapted very quickly to that.

“From every coach, you want him to improve you. I don’t want to hear what I’m doing good, I want to hear what I’m not doing good and what I can improve. This is what I want to see from him.”

SL View

It is impossible to argue with Rudiger’s assessment of the impact Tuchel has had at Chelsea thus far.

The Blues looked all at sea under Lampard, but Tuchel already appears to have steadied the ship.

The German appears to be far more tactically astute than his predecessor and that should help Chelsea moving forward.

A victory over Sheffield United on Monday would move Chelsea into the top four in the Premier League and boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.