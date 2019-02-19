Chelsea linked with move for Roma winger Cengiz Under

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Roma star Cengiz Under.
Turkish-Football has claimed that the Premier League club have asked about the availability of the Turkey international.
The Blues are believed to be in the market for replacements for Eden Hazard who is being lined up for a summer move to Real Madrid.
The 21-year-old began his professional career at Altinordu, before joining Basaksehir in 2016.
He quickly established himself as a first-team regular scoring nine goals in 43 appearances for the club. His form helped to secure a move to Roma during the summer of 2017.
Under has gone on to make 57 appearances for the Serie A club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with the winger in the past few months, with Roma thought to value him at more than £55 million.
Under currently has over three years remaining on his contract with Roma and is in talks over a new deal.
However, with Chelsea desperately needing to improve their squad a move to Stamford Bridge could appeal to Under.