Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount defies self-isolation instructions to play five-a-side game with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has defied the club’s and government guidelines to go into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.
The England international was spotted playing a five-a-side game with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Sunday at Trent Park Football centre, near Barnet, and he could find himself in disciplinary hot-water.
The Premier League is on suspension till April 4 as a result of Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta both testing positive for the virus, and both clubs have closed their stadiums and training grounds, with all of their players and staff expected to be self-isolating for the next 14 days.
Clearly, Mount didn’t get the memo and has been hanging out with friends and having a kick-about
West Ham United aren’t in lockdown like Chelsea and Arsenal as no member of their staff has displayed symptoms of the virus, and Rice isn’t expected to face any disciplinary actions from the club.
The Blues were supposed to visit Aston Villa on Saturday with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.
Mount and Rice clearly missed playing, and were keen to get some piece of action alongside friends.
It could come at a cost for the Chelsea man, though, and manager Frank Lampard will definitely have words with him.