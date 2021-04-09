Chelsea manager’s comments leave Tammy Abraham in limbo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has once again refused to offer Tammy Abraham any reassurances over his future.

Despite scoring 12 goals in 30 appearances for the club this season, Abraham doesn’t appear to have impressed the German.

Speaking ahead of the Blues’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Tuchel suggested that the 23-year-old doesn’t suit his preferred playing style.

“I’m the coach for Chelsea and I have to do what is good and best for us,” said Tuchel. “Tammy had a bit of a rough time.

“He started twice or three times and was twice substituted for tactical reasons at half-time. He could not have the impact he demands from himself and we wish from him.”

Injuries have not helped Abraham’s cause, with an ankle problem forcing him onto the sidelines over the past few weeks.

“We demand a lot of Tammy, he demands a lot of himself,” added Tuchel. “And he is using every minute to convince us that he needs to be on the pitch.

“From there we go on and every three days there is a match. Hopefully, he stays fit and plays a key role in the end of the season.”

SL View

Tuchel’s latest comments are unlikely to give Abraham confidence that he has much of a future at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old is the club’s top scorer this season, but the Chelsea boss appears to be unconvinced that he is capable of carrying the team’s goalscoring burden.

Abraham has been strongly linked with a switch to West Ham United, and that is increasingly looking like a sensible move.

With Chelsea credited with an interest in Erling Braut Haaland and Sergio Aguero, it appears that Abraham will be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge this summer.