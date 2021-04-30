Chelsea join the race to sign Adrien Rabiot – Report

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

According to reports from Calciomercato, the Blues are showing interest in the French midfielder. La Liga giants, Barcelona, are also keen to sign him.





Rabiot, who joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 on a free transfer, has done well this season for the Old Lady, managing three goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Juventus are looking to offload some of their players to recoup funds, and they are considering his sale.

Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique has reportedly made contact with Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are yet to decide on a possible move.

The report now claims that Chelsea have joined the race as well to sign the 26-year-old defensive midfielder, who has won six league titles in his career already.

Juventus are looking at a fee of around £17m for Rabiot, and they are waiting for the right offer.

SL View – Everton interested?

Rabiot has been frequently linked with a move to Everton, with Calciomercato reporting back in March that Carlo Ancelotti having a ‘real passion’ for the French international.

The Italian boss handed Rabiot his Paris Saint-Germain debut, and the pair share a good relationship.

Ancelotti admitted earlier that the Toffees could be looking to sign a midfielder, and Rabiot could be an option for them.

