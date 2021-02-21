Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount’s performance vs Southampton

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter were delighted with the performance of Mason Mount during the club’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton yesterday.

The Blues went behind against the run of play at St Mary’s after Takumi Minamino scored for the Saints on the counter-attack in the 33rd minute.





The west London giants managed to level the scores shortly after the interval. Mount converted the penalty which he had won after a foul from Danny Ings.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were unable to pick up a fifth successive league win but some of the club’s faithful were left impressed with the showing of Mount.

The England international was not effective with his distribution (77 percent) but put in a good shift with three take-ons while winning seven duels and laying two key passes.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

That was one of Mason Mount's best performance in a Chelsea shirt. Proving doubters wrong again and again 👏 pic.twitter.com/GaTiiB4Qs3 — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) February 20, 2021

Mason Mount vs Southampton: 1 goal

1 penalty won

3/4 successful dribbles

3 key passes

7 duels won

5 crosses MOTM. pic.twitter.com/iGVCsxctNo — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 20, 2021

Regardless of the manager…Top talent go Ball under any manager. I really like Mason Mount. Top lad — Adedayo Ben Lanre (@lourd4lanre) February 21, 2021

The manager changed but Mason Mount has remained the heartbeat of this Chelsea team. pic.twitter.com/OOM3vrMWxy — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 20, 2021

Mason Mount is a such a talented player. He has a great future at Chelsea. — Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) February 20, 2021

The 22-year-old was an undisputed starter under former boss Frank Lampard and he has established himself in a similar fashion under Tuchel.

There was criticism from some fans in the past that Mount was being regularly picked by Lampard despite the inconsistency in his displays.

He has managed to improve that aspect of his game and has recently been one of the standout performers in a changed 3-4-2-1 formation.

